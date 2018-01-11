

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Jupiter Fund Management PLC (JUP.L) reported Thursday that its fourth-quarter assets under management or AUM as of December 31, 2017 increased 24% to 50.2 billion pounds from 40.5 billion pounds as of December 31, 2016. Total AUM increased during the quarter as a result of positive inflows and investment returns in mutual fund and segregated mandate channels.



In its trading update in respect of the three months to December 31, the company said net inflows were 0.6 billion pounds, resulting in a total 5.5 billion pounds of net inflows in the year, up from 1 billion pounds last year. Geographically, net inflows continued across all regions, with Continental Europe the highest contributor.



Looking ahead, the company said in its statement, 'The strong flows for 2017, underpinned by the delivery of strong investment outperformance after all fees to investors, affirm the confidence we have in our positioning as a high conviction active asset manager.... In 2018 we aim to build on the momentum we have seen in 2017 with further business diversification alongside investment in maintaining our operating model, supported by a strong and sustainable balance sheet.'



Jupiter will be issuing results for the period 2017 on February 27.



