Copenhagen, 2018-01-11 09:15 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hovedstadens Letbane I/S (Greater Copenhagen Light Rail) has announced that they intend to enter into three contracts with the Aarsleff Group for the Copenhagen light rail system. Aarsleff's share of the three contracts is expected to have a total value of approx. DKK 1.9 billion.



Two contracts for Per Aarsleff A/S concern the construction work on the 12-kilometre section Vallensbæk-Brøndby-Glostrup and the 5.7-kilometre section in Lyngby. The estimated value of the two contracts is DKK 1,160 million.



The third contract concerns track systems and trains supplied by Aarsleff Rail A/S and the consortium partners Siemens AG and Siemens A/S. This contract has an estimated value of DKK 1.9 billion, and Aarsleff Rail's share is 38%.



The work commences at the beginning of 2018 but during the first 1 to 2 years, it will mainly consist of design and preliminary work. All three contracts are expected to be completed by mid-2023.



The contracts are expected to be entered into during this quarter.



The contracts do not affect Aarsleff's earnings expectations for the financial year 2017/18.



Further information:



General Manager Ebbe Malte Iversen, tel. +45 8744 2222.



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=659545