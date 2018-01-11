

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Rathbone Brothers Plc (RAT.L) said that total funds under management at 31 December 2017 were 39.1 billion pounds, up 14.3% from 34.2 billion pounds at 31 December 2016. Total net inflows across the group for the year were 2.1 billion pounds, which represents 6.0% of opening funds under management.



Funds under management in Investment Management were 33.8 billion pounds at 31 December 2017, up 11.9% from 30.2 billion pounds at 31 December 2016.



Funds managed by Unit Trusts reached 5.3 billion pounds at 31 December 2017, up 32.5% from 4.0 billion pounds at 31 December 2016.



The company said it will issue its preliminary statement of annual results for the year ended 31 December 2017 on 22 February 2018.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX