Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

DGAP-Media / 2018-01-11 / 09:00 *Press Release* *Kepler Cheuvreux initiates coverage on Medios AG with 'buy' rating and target price of EUR 24.00* Berlin, 11 January 2018 - Kepler Cheuvreux, a leading independent European financial service company, has initiated coverage on Medios AG and issued a 'buy' recommendation for the shares of the Specialty Pharma company. The analysts' target price amounts to EUR 24.00 per share, which was equivalent to an upside potential of about 22 percent at the publication date. Thereby, Medios AG is now covered by two research institutions. The current rating by Warburg is also 'buy', the target price amounts to EUR 23.00 per share. *About Medios AG* Medios AG is one of the leading Specialty Pharma companies in Germany. As wholesaler for Specialty Pharma drugs and GMP-certified manufacturer of patient-specific medications, Medios covers substantial elements of the supply chain in this field and follows the highest international quality standards. Specialty Pharma drugs are, in particular, individualised infusions for patients with rare or chronic diseases like cancer, HIV and hepatitis. It is Medios' aim to provide integrated solutions along the value chain to partners and clients, thereby ensuring an optimal pharmaceutical care for patients. Medios AG is Germany's first listed Specialty Pharma company. The share (WKN: A1MMCC, ISIN: DE000A1MMCC8) is listed in the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (General Standard) and Hamburg-Hannover Stock Exchange. *Contact* Kirchhoff Consult AG Nikolaus Hammerschmidt Borselstraße 20 22765 Hamburg Germany Telephone: +49 40 60918618 Fax: +49 40 60918660 E-mail: nikolaus.hammerschmidt@kirchhoff.de www.kirchhoff.de [1] *Disclaimer* This notification contains forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. Future results may significantly deviate from currently expected results, specifically due to various risk factors and uncertainties such as changes in business, economic, and competitive circumstances, exchange rate fluctuations, uncertainties about legal disputes or investigations, and the availability of financial resources. Medios AG assumes no responsibility whatsoever for updating the forward-looking statements contained in this notification. End of Media Release Issuer: Medios AG Key word(s): Enterprise 2018-01-11 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: Medios AG Friedrichstraße 113a 10117 Berlin Germany Phone: +49 30 232 566 - 800 Fax: 030 / 8321 8377 E-mail: ir@medios.ag Internet: www.medios.ag ISIN: DE000A1MMCC8 WKN: A1MMCC Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard), Hamburg; Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf End of News DGAP Media 644425 2018-01-11 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=a2da2faca0de21bbff6e7837309b3690&application_id=644425&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 11, 2018 03:00 ET (08:00 GMT)