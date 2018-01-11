

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Centamin plc (CELTF.PK, CEY.L, CEE.TO) announced the appointment of Mark Morcombe as Chief Operating Officer effective 8 January 2018. Mark was most recently COO at Acacia Mining plc and prior to that Senior Vice President at AngloGold Ashanti. He has more than 25 years of mining industry experience.



Centamin announced that Josef El-Raghy, Executive Chairman, has informed the Board that he intends to retire as Executive Chairman by the end of 2018. The Group said the Nomination Committee will guide the completion of an orderly Non-Executive Chairman succession process, to commence immediately, with the intention to complete the process and announce a successor by the end of June 2018.



Centamin announced the appointment of Alison Baker, as an Independent Non-Executive Director, effective 5 February 2018. Alison is a former audit partner at PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP and Ernst & Young LLP. The company also announced the appointment of Ross Jerrard, current Chief Financial Officer, to Board, effective 5 February 2018.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX