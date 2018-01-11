

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar strengthened against its major opponents in early European trading on Thursday.



The greenback advanced to near a 2-week high of 1.3474 against the pound, from a low of 1.3517 hit at 8:30 pm ET.



The greenback climbed to 1.1930 against the euro and 0.9815 against the franc, off its early lows of 1.1970 and 0.9775, respectively.



Bouncing off from an early low of 1.2528 against the loonie, the greenback edged up to 1.2566.



The greenback reversed from an early low of 111.32 against the yen, rising to 111.87.



The next possible resistance for the greenback is seen around 1.335 against the pound, 0.995 against the franc, 1.18 against the euro, 113.5 against the yen and 1.27 against the loonie.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX