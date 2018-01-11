

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's industrial production growth eased markedly as initially estimated in November, latest figures from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed Thursday.



The volume of industrial production climbed a working-day-adjusted 3.4 percent year-over-year in November, well below the 7.6 percent spike in October.



That was in line with the flash data published on January 8.



Month-on-month, industrial production dropped 2.1 percent in November, confirming the preliminary figure. This was followed by a 1.1 percent rise in October.



