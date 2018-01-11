Roskill's Battery Supply Chain Europe Conference 2018 - A Market Driven by Raw Materials

LONDON, January 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Roskill is pleased to announce its inaugural Battery Supply Chain Europe Conference will be held in Dusseldorf this March. The event provides an "end-to-end" in-depth view of the battery supply chain, focusing on the growth markets for batteries and the vital raw material supply needed for the ramp up in electric vehicle production over the next ten years.

The conference on March 13-14th will take place at the Inter-Continental Hotel in the centre of Dusseldorf and provide comprehensive analysis of the batteries sector for all industry participants, from raw material producers, intermediate processors, transport companies, battery cell and pack producers through to end-use manufacturers and related sectors across the value chain.

Conference attendees will share the latest trends, expertise and opportunities for growth in battery supply with a panel of international speakers and delegates. The event will provide an excellent forum for companies to network with their global peers.

The topics to be discussed include:

EV market trends - regionally and globally

Electric storage systems

Cutting-edge research battery technologies

Cathode manufacturing trends

Nickel sulphate

Lithium

Manganese

Graphite

Cobalt

As well as gaining crucial market intelligence and enjoying excellent networking opportunities, the Battery Supply Chain Europe 2018 Conference will also offer a range of excellent value sponsorship opportunities for companies to increase their profile in this fast-growing market. Roskill events attract customers from around the world, providing the ideal opportunity for corporate messages to reach a global audience.

Roskill is a leader in providing market information on battery raw materials including lithium, cobalt, nickel sulphate and graphite, with clients based in over 100 countries.

