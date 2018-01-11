Purple's WiFi and Analytics Solution - McDonald's Is Lovin' It

MANCHESTER, England, January 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Hamburger giant, McDonald's, has rolled out WiFi analytics across its sites in Belgium as part of a three-year contract with Purple, Cisco Meraki and Socialspot.

McDonald's Belgium is using hyper-targeted marketing features within the Purple platform to deliver personalised communications, promotions and micro-surveys. Capturing and analysing data from multiple sources enables the brand to build customers' profiles and segment campaigns effectively, achieving goals such as: improved customer experience and engagement, and increased loyalty.

Purple's cloud-based solution has been introduced across 80 restaurants over the last three-months, with almost 400,000 people accessing WiFi via Facebook or a 'one-click' feature. Users have been redirected to a multilingual survey page, to provide valuable, real-time feedback.

Carlo Dei Cont, IT Infrastructure Lead for McDonald's Belgium, says: "We chose Purple's solution because it facilitates personalised customer interactions, the impact of which can be measured in real-time. We can optimize each communication to ensure customer experience continually improves. In addition, the API integration is seamless with our systems and onboarding experiences can be customized to complement our campaigns. The WiFi login process has also allowed us to point users to our new mobile application, stimulating a significant increase in downloads."

Another important feature, which ensures safe, secure and family-friendly WiFi, is Purple's content filtering system. This automatically blocks URLs on the IWF watchlist to safeguard young people from inappropriate content. Kristof Vanonckelen IT & Digital Director for McDonald's Belgium, says: "We pride ourselves on bringing families together in our restaurants, so Purple's content filtering is vital."

Commenting on the deployment of Purple at McDonald's Belgium, Jonas Dekkers, Co-founder of Socialspot, said: "I look forward to helping McDonald's use Purple's fantastic platform to optimize customer experience, drive loyalty, and further transform their restaurants."

Gavin Wheeldon, CEO of Purple, said: "We'll be working with Socialspot to ensure that McDonald's Belgium maximises ROI from the WiFi network and analytics. Purple gives them an advantage over competitors, helping them to inform business decisions and communications to the mutual benefit of their brand and consumers."

Purple, the intelligent spaces company, combines WiFi analytics, location and presence analytics and social WiFi to create valuable insights into consumer behaviour within venues. Connecting over 32 million users and 540 million devices in 125 countries, Purple's partners operate across the leisure, retail, hospitality, transport, smart city and healthcare sectors.https://purple.ai/

Lloyd Gofton - lloyd@liberatemedia.com - +44(0)7919-353-484