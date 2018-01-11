Tallinn/Riga/Vilnius, Nasdaq Baltic Market, January 11, 2018 - Nasdaq (NDAQ) announces that the bonds issued by Admiral Markets were listed on Nasdaq Baltic Bond List by Nasdaq Tallinn as of today, January 11, 2018. Admiral Markets AS is an online trading provider, offering Forex and CFD trading on stocks, indices, precious metals, energies and cryptocurrencies.



"Admiral Markets has grown from an Estonian company to a global online trading platform and I'm glad to see that they are fueling their future growth through the stock exchange," said Kaarel Ots, CEO of Nasdaq Tallinn. "Also, it's good to see that companies becoming public are increasingly aiming their offerings at retail investors. Admiral Markets provides a great example by issuing and offering bonds with 100 euro nominal value."



The listing follows the public offering of Admiral Markets' bonds in the Baltics. 306 investors subscribed for the bonds in the total amount of €1,826,800. The nominal price of the bond is €100, interest rate is 8% per annum and interest payouts are made two times per year. The maturity date of the bonds is 28 December 2027, on which the issuer shall redeem all the bonds.



"A company operating in the financial sector has to have several sources for raising capital. Being listed on the stock exchange makes our company more transparent and enhances our profile among potential investors," said Sergei Bogatenkov, a Member of the Management Board of Admiral Markets. "The market is currently offering us an attractive interest rate coupled with liquidity, and we want to make sure we're using that offering. We're going to use the money to strengthen our position on the markets we're already operating in, increase our client base, grow our clients assets and eventually become a top 10 company operating in this sector."



For further information about the bond issue please visit: https://admiralmarketsgroup.com/bond



