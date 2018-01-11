The research shows that films used in organic cells, which are produced more slowly with additives, generally perform better than the more rapidly formed films.

Researchers at the U.S. Argonne-Northwestern Solar Energy Research Center (ANSER), a collaboration between Northwestern University and the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) Argonne National Laboratory, are seeking to improve the molecular microstructures of organic solar cells by using additives.

The scientists have developed the photoactive layer of the cell from thin film, which was produced via spin ...

