Tesco reported fairly strong sales growth in the run-up to and including Christmas, though still fell slightly short of City forecasts. For the third quarter of the 13 weeks to 25 November, Britain's largest grocery group increased like-for-like sales 2.3% in the UK and Ireland, and then for the six-week festive trading period to 6 January, saw LFL growth of 2.0%. The consensus forecast was for 2.4% for the third quarter and was even higher for the Christmas period at 2.8%, with some analysts ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...