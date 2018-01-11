FTSE 250 recruiter Hays posted a jump in second-quarter net fees on Thursday on the back of growth in its international businesses. In an update for the quarter ended 31 December, the company said net fees rose 13% overall on a like-for-like basis, with the international businesses, which now represent around 76% of group net fees, contributing the most. In Asia Pacific, net fees increased 16% on a LFL basis, while Continental Europe & Rest of World saw a 17% rise. It was a very different story ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...