Third quarter sales at UK food wholesaler Booker rose 3.4%, with like-for-likes up 3.8%, the company said on Thursday. The company, which is in the process of merging with Tesco, said group non tobacco sales rose by 5.9% with non tobacco like-for-likes up 6.2%. Group tobacco sales declined by 2.6% with tobacco like-for-likes down 2.1%. Both the catering and retail operations made good progress, Booker said, adding that its Premier store chain continued to grow, while the Budgens and Londis