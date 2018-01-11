Third quarter sales at UK food wholesaler Booker rose 3.4%, with like-for-likes up 3.8%, the company said on Thursday. The company, which is in the process of merging with Tesco, said group non tobacco sales rose by 5.9% with non tobacco like-for-likes up 6.2%. Group tobacco sales declined by 2.6% with tobacco like-for-likes down 2.1%. Both the catering and retail operations made good progress, Booker said, adding that its Premier store chain continued to grow, while the Budgens and Londis ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...