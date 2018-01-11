International distributor Bunzl on Thursday said it had bought two businesses in the US and the UK and was planning to sell one in France. No financial details were disclosed. In a separate announcement, the company said recent changes to US tax law would no material impact on 2017 results and cut its effective 2018 tax rate for to around 24%. Bunzl purchased California-based Revco for an undisclosed sum. The firm designs, develops and distributes workplace safety and personal protection ...

