

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 4.00 am ET Thursday, Germany's Destatis is slated to issue full year GDP data for 2017. The economy is forecast to expand 2.4 percent compared to 1.9 percent in 2016.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While the euro rose against the pound, it dropped against the rest of major rivals.



The euro was worth 133.36 against the yen, 1.1699 against the franc, 0.8855 against the pound and 1.1936 against the greenback as of 3:55 am ET.



