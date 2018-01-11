

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's industrial production grew at a slower pace in November, figures from the statistical office INE showed Thursday.



Industrial production climbed by adjusted 4.2 percent annually, which was slower than October's 4.4 percent increase. Output was forecast to advance at a much slower pace of 3.3 percent.



At the same time, unadjusted industrial production growth slowed notably to 4.7 percent from 7 percent a month ago.



Among components, production of capital goods climbed by adjusted 6.1 percent and that of intermediate goods by 6.4 percent. Energy output rose 4.6 percent, while production of consumer goods gained only 0.5 percent.



Month-on-month, industrial production growth improved to 1 percent in November from 0.6 percent in October. This was the fourth consecutive rise in output.



