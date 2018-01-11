

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks were subdued on Thursday as corporate earnings started trickling out and investors eyed the latest ECB minutes for signs whether the central bank will start withdrawing its stimulus policies earlier than expected.



The benchmark DAX was marginally lower at 13,268 in opening deals after losing 0.8 percent the previous day.



Sugar producer Suedzucker rose 0.3 percent after its quarterly revenue for the third-quarter rose to 1.81 billion euros from 1.70 billion euros in the corresponding period last year.



Conglomerate Bayer advanced 0.6 percent. The company said it has reduced its direct interest in Covestro AG, a Bayer spin off formed in 2015, to 14.2 percent from 24.6 percent.



Auto supplier Continental gained 0.8 percent on reports of business revamp.



