The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and the country's Ministry of Energy are now seeking consultants for the implementation of the competitive bidding process.

The EBRD and the Albanian Ministry of Energy and Industry (MEI) have launched an invitation for expressions of interest (CSU) for the implementation of the 50 to 100 MW solar auction they are planning in Albania.

Selected consultants will be tasked with the drafting of the secondary legislation and regulatory framework for the competitive procurement of solar PV projects in Albania, and the implementation of a competitive bidding process to procure 50 to 100 MW of solar PV capacity, the EBRD said.

The consultants should ensure that the secondary legislation and regulatory rules will lead to a bankable support ...

