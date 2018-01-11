In December, Germany's EEG levy surplus increased again by almost €500 million. The full-year balance sheet shows that transmission system operators received more than €1 billion than they spent.

€3,919,845,325.40 - this is the surplus on Germany's EEG account at the end of 2017. In December alone, the surplus increased, by almost €490 million, as reported by the update of the German transmission system operators.

In the course of the year, the surplus on the EEG account, with which the TSOs pay compensation for the operators of photovoltaic, wind and biomass plants ...

