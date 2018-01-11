Zycus, the leading source-to-pay procurement solutions provider, announced today that a leading international chemical and advanced materials company has selected Zycus' Strategic Sourcing Platform to manage large events, increase stakeholder participation, reduce sourcing cycle time and automate global sourcing processes.

The client was facing some challenges with the existing solution provider with low adoption rate as the solution was not intuitive and easy to use.

They wanted a platform which could be used by their global stakeholders for both simple and complex sourcing needs. There are good numbers of tools available in the market but they wanted to go with a solution that would best fit their business needs. Zycus' ability to handle robust and complex sourcing events encouraged them to sign up for its e-Sourcing platform.

Zycus was rated high particularly by the user groups because of its ease of use and comprehensiveness of the solution. Besides being comprehensive, the ability to support future requirements in a single integrated suite, earned unanimous buy-in of customer's stakeholders.

"We always believe in increasing business value for our customers and we are delighted to provide our eSourcing platform in support of customer's strategic sourcing and procurement initiatives," adds Dixit Jasani, Vice President of Sales and Global Business Development, Zycus. He further added, "Our commitment to a robust, comprehensive solutions suite with strong focus on ease of use makes us a natural fit for global businesses."

About Zycus

Zycus is a leading global provider of complete Source-to-Pay suite of procurement performance solutions. Our comprehensive product portfolio includes applications for both the strategic and the operational aspects of procurement eProcurement, eInvoicing, Spend Analysis, eSourcing, Contract Management, Supplier Management, Financial Savings Management, Request Management and Project Management. Our spirit of innovation and passion to help procurement create greater business impact is reflected among the hundreds of procurement solution deployments that we have undertaken over the years.

Zycus caters to 250+ customers in 20 countries across diverse industries. For more information about Zycus, visit https://www.zycus.com.

