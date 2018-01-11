trade.io Introduces Revolutionary Blockchain Based Trade Verification Dapp

ZUG, Switzerland, January 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Fresh off a highly successful ICO in which it raised over $31 million from 15,000 participants, trade.io has announced the release date for a semi-decentralized application to verify trade data on the blockchain. In simple terms, trade.io has developed a method for clients to ensure the data being displayed by their broker has not been tampered with and is 100% "raw data".

The application, called "BTV" or Blockchain Trade Verification, will be displayed via a proprietary dashboard, and can be offered by any broker, using data from any trading platform from any asset class. BTV utilizes IPFS & the Ethereum blockchain based smart contracts to validate the data. This will allow any broker offering FX, Crypto, CFDs or equities the ability to provide its clients the ultimate in transparency.

CEO, Jim Preissler commented on the release of BTV, "It's a testament to the hard work that our blockchain development team and data architects have put in over the past 6 months to make BTV a reality. We're pleased to be the first to market with such a solution that demonstrates the power of the blockchain across all asset classes. We feel BTV provides the trader the visibility needed to ensure their trades are being executed at fair prices and not being unfairly slipped, and provides the broker with a value add to its clients."

BTV is scheduled to be released Tuesday, January 29th, and will start being adopted initially by Primus Global Ltd (previously known as FX Primus Europe (CY) Ltd), a CySEC regulated broker in Cyprus, along with Primus Capital Markets UK Ltd. (PCM), an FCA regulated broker in the UK. In the future, trade.io will be issuing licenses to additional brokers who are interested in offering BTV to its clients. Images from BTV can be seen on trade.io's website using the following URL: https://trade.io/btv

trade.io's Trade Token or (TIO) begins trading on OKEx on January 11th.

About trade.io

trade.io democratizes the financial markets and saves money for investors and companies through reducing and eliminating fees and inefficiencies by utilizing its innovative Blockchain trading platform. Disrupting a whole ecosystem of banks, advisors, markets, and record keepers which are extracting fees and can be disintermediated and commoditized by more efficient peer-to-peer Blockchain platforms. The trade.io exchange not only supports trading of assets, but supports a more efficient listing of assets in the crypto economy under the indelible and trusted history that Blockchain provides. The company couples these operational assets with investment banking experience, senior advisory expertise, as well as operating their system in a regulated and compliant environment.

