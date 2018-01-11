Financial and Capital Market Commission on January 11, 2018 decided to allow AS "Daugavpils Lokomotivju Remonta Rupnica" shareholder AS Skinest Rail to announce final takeover bid of AS "Daugavpils Lokomotivju Remonta Rupnica" shares.



Attached: Prospectus of the final takeover bid of AS "Daugavpils Lokomotivju Remonta Rupnica"



