LONDON, 2018-01-11 11:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For his outstanding work, Jan Kilström has been named Best CEO in the sustainable logistics industry by European CEO magazine.



Since 2013, Kilström has been in charge of Green Cargo - an environmentally sustainable shipments service. Under his direction, the organisation has done much to reduce its impact on the planet. The company has also improved its financial performance, overturning several years of loss to improve its operating profit by SEK 375m (€37.5m) over a four-year period.



Sweden, where Green Cargo is based, is generally keen to limit its effect on climate change. This transition, however, is dependent on the initiative of leaders like Kilström, who have pushed hard to help the country achieve its targets.



Indeed, Kilström impressed the European CEO judging panel with his tireless quest for policies and procedures that promote the environment's health.



Among its chief achievements, Green Cargo boasts that electric trains account for 90 percent of its rail freight operations. It continuously upgrades its locomotive engines - which reduces emissions of hazardous substances and carbon dioxide - and has installed an automatic start/stop function in its diesel locomotives to stop engine idling. As a result, Green Cargo is increasingly recognised as one of the country's most eco-aware organisations, and was recently bestowed the Good Environmental Choice label.



The company is keen to support Scandinavia in its goal to become a global force in the sustainability sphere. As such, executives at Green Cargo frequently share their experience of smart logistics solutions and eco-friendly transportation through a brand blog - so as to inspire others in the industry.



Since 2004, Green Cargo has also held numerous seminars, which have helped to spread knowledge of the best sustainability policies for others to follow. Green Cargo believes that partnerships can be another crucial way to disseminate information and enhance eco-friendly activities in the Scandinavian region.



To find out more about Green Cargo's sustainability drive, check out Kilström's exclusive article in European CEO magazine, available in print, on tablet and online now.



