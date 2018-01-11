Fast fashion brand Boohoo.com bumped up its full-year sales forecast again on Thursday as it said revenues doubled in the four months to the end of December. The company said revenue growth for this financial year is now expected to be around 90%, up from its previous guidance of 80%, which was raised from 60% at the interim results in September. It now sees group adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation margins between 9.25% and 9.75%, narrowing the range from the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...