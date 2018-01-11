International builders merchant Grafton said 2017 revenue increased by 8.8% to £2.7bn and it expected to report full year earnings before interest, tax and amortisation slightly ahead of consensus forecasts. Growth in constant currency was 6.8% and average daily like-for-like revenue increased by 5.7%. The company said UK merchanting revenue growth softened in the final quarter as expected after a strong showing in the same period a year earlier. While Brexit wasn't mentioned overtly, it added ...

