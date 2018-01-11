Card Factory shares slid on Thursday even as the company hailed a "solid" Christmas trading period, as it warned that continued margin pressure will limit any earnings growth for this year. The company said it now expects underlying earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation for the year to be between £93m and £95m, down from £98.5m the year before. In the 11 months to 31 December 2017, total year-to-date sales grew 5.9%, up from 4.3% growth the year before, while ...

