USEO Opens New Abu Dhabi Office With Limited-Time Promo for SMEs & Startups

United SEO (USEO), one of the premier full-service digital marketing companies in the UAE, is opening the doors of its brand new office in the nation's capital of Abu Dhabi today. The move marks an important milestone in the company's pursuit of industry leadership and excellence within the region. The new branch will be situated in twofour54, one of the fastest growing media free zones in the Middle East.

The new strategic position will give existing and potential clients easier access to USEO's comprehensive range of digital marketing solutions such as search engine optimisation (SEO), Google AdWords, and website design.

USEO, which aims to help companies grow their businesses through innovative, smart, and tech-driven solutions, will have a dedicated team of digital marketing consultants and a head business development manager at the new office to help clients boost their presence in the digital world.

"We at USEO are delighted to continue our journey with the opening of our new office in twofour54 building located in the UAE's capital Abu Dhabi," said Gareth Dodd, co-owner and partner at United SEO.

"We are excited to capture the new location, and look to service our existing Abu Dhabi-based clients even better and make ourselves ever more accessible to our growing portfolio of clients throughout the UAE," he added.

Helping diversify the Abu Dhabi economy

Abu Dhabi is expected to record a gross domestic product (GDP) of Dh850 billion in 2017, according to Standard & Poor's forecast, as reported by local newspaper Khaleej Times. Economic analysts are pointing to non-oil activities as the reason behind the emirate's positive economic performance, which now make up more than 66 per cent of its GDP.

USEO's presence in Abu Dhabi puts it in a strong position to further diversify the local economy and its revenue streams by helping small and medium enterprises penetrate the market through cost-efficient and targeted digital marketing strategies.

Promos for SMEs and Startups

To mark this milestone, the company is offering special promotions to startup companies and small and medium businesses in Abu Dhabi. New clients can avail seasonal promotional rates on tailored service packages to help expand their internet visibility and spark new business in the emirate.

"The recent expansion is an exciting time for the company and one which highlights the demand for marketing online in the region," said Simon Bell, co-owner and Managing Director of USEO.

"Our new base in Abu Dhabi will bring us closer to our existing client base in the emirate and will enable us to continue our own growth, with an eye on expanding further in to the GCC in the very near future," he continued.

The company already has a mature presence in the UAE market:

More than 350 SEO clients

Over 150 PPC clients

45 Arabic Digital Marketing clients

Abu Dhabi





