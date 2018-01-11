

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5.00 am ET Thursday, Eurozone industrial output figures are due. Production is expected to grow 0.8 percent on month, faster than October's 0.2 percent increase.



Ahead of the data, the euro showed mixed trading against its major rivals. While the euro rose against the pound and greenback, it fell against the franc. The euro traded flat against the yen



The euro was worth 1.1947 against the greenback, 133.34 against the yen, 1.1701 against the franc and 0.8858 against the pound as of 4:56 am ET.



