

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone industrial production grew the most in three months in November, Eurostat reported Thursday.



Industrial output climbed 1 percent month-on-month, following October's 0.4 percent increase. This was the fastest growth since August and also exceeded the expected increase of 0.8 percent.



However, the annual growth in industrial output eased to 3.2 percent in November from 3.9 percent in October. Output was forecast to climb 3.1 percent.



Data showed that production of capital goods logged the biggest monthly growth of 3 percent. Durable consumer goods output gained 1.6 percent and that of intermediate goods rose 1.1 percent.



Energy output remained flat, while non-durable consumer goods output edged up 0.1 percent.



In EU28, industrial production climbed 0.9 percent on month, taking the annual rate to 3.5 percent.



