H&D Wireless Announces the Release of the Latest Addition to the Accelerate© Connectivity Module Family at CES, Las Vegas

STOCKHOLM, January 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

H&D Wireless, Swedish leading provider of IoT connectivity and IoT Cloud and RTLS platform solutions, announces the release of SPB228 WLAN and Bluetooth Combo module, the highest Performance Dual Band Wi-Fi 2x2 MU-MIMO and Bluetooth 5 multiradio module on the market .

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/494475/H_and_D_Wireless_Logo.jpg )



H&D Wireless today released the SPB228, the latest addition to the Accelerate© module family. The module, based on 28nm chip technology, is an ultra-high performance module that integrates all functions for a WLAN 2x2 MU-MIMO Wave2 dual-band and Bluetooth 5 multiradio ready for integration into Linux platforms. The M.2 12x16mm format, low power, versatile module enables a feature rich client solution providing a nominal 866.7Mbps data rate. SPB228 fully supports concurrent or independent operation of WLAN and Bluetooth and has multiple PCIe, USB and SDIO standard high-speed interfaces to simplify integration into host systems. It comes with dual standard antenna connectors for flexible choice of antennas. The module is FCC, IC and CE certified. Evaluation kits and samples are available to selected customers now.

With the SPB228 developers are targeting a wide range of applications including

-ª High performance and secure industrial control and monitor systems

-ª Consumer electronic devices such as gaming, tablets and mobile computing

-ª High performance Smart Home systems including video, audio, security and control monitor systems

H&D Wireless attending CES 2018. H&D Wireless Accelerate© Connectivity module family is on display in the Marvell Semiconductor show area.

Location: Venetian Meeting Rooms, Level 3, Murano 3304 Las Vegas, Nevada.

To schedule meetings, please contact peter.rorfors@hd-wireless.se, +46705604238.

For additional information please contact:

H&D Wireless AB

Phone: +46-8-551 18 460

Email: sales@hd-wireless.se

Web: http://www.hd-wireless.com

Helpful links:

About H&D Wireless

About H&D Wireless - new site (beta)

About H&D Wireless:

H&D Wireless is a Swedish Internet of Things cloud and platform system provider. Its Griffin IoT cloud platform is an end-to-end system solution containing world-class wireless modules, cloud services with analytics and artificial intelligence and smartphone applications for smart homes and enterprises. Since 2016, the company offers Griffin Enterprise Positioning Service (GEPS ') as a cloud service for indoor positioning of physical things in business processes. H&D Wireless was founded in 2009 and is among Sweden's fastest growing and most decorated IoT companies, with more than 1,100,000 wireless products shipped to date for IoT, M2M solutions across the globe.