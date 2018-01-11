Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

DGAP-Media / 2018-01-11 / 11:03 *Hamburg, January 11, 2018 - After 15 successful years, Paul Workman will step down as Managing Director of Skytanking Holding GmbH at his own request, handing over to Gerard Reumer.* Paul Workman has been with Skytanking since 2002, becoming Managing Director in 2006. The Skytanking Group has seen outstanding development under his leadership. In 2006, Skytanking provided a full range of plane fuelling services at 15 airports. Today the company is active in 71 locations and fuels a plane every 25 seconds in 13 countries. Most recently, Skytanking grew by 50 percent in the DACH region (Germany, Austria, Switzerland) with the acquisition of the Sun Jet Services group at Frankfurt, Düsseldorf and Cologne airports. "I'm proud that, with a strong team, I was able to grow Skytanking's business in this exciting sector over the last few years," says Paul Workman. "Now is a good time for a change." Paul Workman will stay with Skytanking for a handover period to provide his successor with the best possible start in his new role. Gerard Reumer looks back at more than 25 years of experience in the energy sector and has held various positions with Marquard & Bahls since 2004. After joining Skytanking, he will also continue in his current role as President and CEO of United Bulk Terminals USA Inc. from Hamburg until further notice. "I'm very pleased to be taking on a new role in such an exciting industry and to have the chance to continue building on Skytanking's success," says Gerard Reumer. *Skytanking* is a subsidiary of Marquard & Bahls AG, Germany, a leading independent petroleum company. Skytanking provides a full range of aviation fuelling services including building, owning and operating aviation fuel storage and hydrant facilities, and providing into-plane services. Its customers include airline companies, airports and oil companies. Skytanking handles more than 15,5 million cbm of Jet A-1 per year, refuels 1.5 million aircraft, and operates at 71 airports in 13 countries in Europe, Asia and Africa. For further information please visit www.skytanking.com [1] and www.marquard-bahls.com [2]. *For press enquiries please contact:* Paul Workman / Gerard Reumer Skytanking Holding GmbH Tel. +49 40 37004-0 paul.workman@skytanking.com gerard.reumer@skytanking.com End of Media Release Issuer: Skytanking GmbH & Co. KG Key word(s): Energy 2018-01-11 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de 644609 2018-01-11 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=fffe3cf2b72c2a37f2e041beae0d4067&application_id=644609&site_id=vwd_london&application_name=news 2: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=e27efe3375190c836d193479ad0cacf4&application_id=644609&site_id=vwd_london&application_name=news

