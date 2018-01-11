Regulatory News:

With effect from February 1st 2018, Albéric Chopelin is appointed Senior Vice President, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer, Groupe PSA (Paris:UG). He will report to Carlos Tavares, Chairman of the Managing Board.

The Group Sales Marketing Office was created in January 2015, with objective to overhaul Sales and Commercial efficiency across the globe, reap synergetic commercial benefits, consolidate the Sales 'Job Family' in and for the digital age and ensure the assessment of operational teams and propose relevant action plans.

The Group Sales Marketing Office is responsible of the Peugeot, Citroën, DS Automobiles, Opel, Vauxhall Brands and works transversely with all Regions across the globe, as well as with the Parts Service Division.

The objective of this leadership function is to support the Brands' move up market and enhance the commercial and marketing skills base.

Albéric Chopelin was Managing Director of Peugeot Citroën DS Automobiles Germany. He has managed the company turnaround since 3 years and engaged sales and marketing teams into a profitable growth, closing 2017 at 4% market share (+15% YoY).

He succeeds Stephen Norman, who becomes Managing Director of Vauxhall UK and OPEL Ireland.

