The World Market and Manufacturers of High Voltage Insulators & Bushings 2017-2027

DUBLIN, Jan. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "The World Markets and Manufacturers of High Voltage Insulators & Bushings 2017-2027" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

This report covers:



High Voltage Insulators (over 1kV) segmented into the following types:

Glass Insulators

Ceramic Insulators

Composite Insulators

The market for each type will be expressed by voltage; and by type

Under 50kV

50 to 100kV

100 to 250kV

250 to 500kV

Over 500kV

Suspension

Other OHL applications

Station Posts

Equipment Housings

Rail & Transport

Other

High Voltage Bushings (over 1kV) segmented into the following types:



Transformer Bushings:- Segmented by; GSU, System & Distribution Transformers

Switchgear Bushings:- Segmented by voltage Under 50kV, 50to 150kV and >150kV

Other bushings; CT's, VT's, Arresters, etc.



The market for each type will be expressed by voltage and by type and material.



The report includes:

Detailed data on over 150 national markets for HV Insulators and Bushings

Market sizes (values) and growth rates for all countries, from 2012 to 2016, with forecasts for the

period 2017 to 2027

Market Size by end-use for all countries segmented by the categories shown above:-

Import and export values for the world's major importing and exporting countries, with % shares

Estimates of sales of the world's leading manufacturers of insulators sales per region

Production data (by value) for major manufacturing organisations

Market share data for major manufacturing organisations

Manufacturers profiles

Country infrastructure data

Data is presented individually for each of 170 countries and is summarised into 10 geographical regions.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/9m5kr8/the_world_market?w=5

