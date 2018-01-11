The World Market and Manufacturers of High Voltage Insulators & Bushings 2017-2027

DUBLIN, Jan. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "The World Markets and Manufacturers of High Voltage Insulators & Bushings 2017-2027" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
This report covers:
High Voltage Insulators (over 1kV) segmented into the following types:
- Glass Insulators
- Ceramic Insulators
- Composite Insulators
The market for each type will be expressed by voltage; and by type
- Under 50kV
- 50 to 100kV
- 100 to 250kV
- 250 to 500kV
- Over 500kV
- Suspension
- Other OHL applications
- Station Posts
- Equipment Housings
- Rail & Transport
- Other
High Voltage Bushings (over 1kV) segmented into the following types:
- Transformer Bushings:- Segmented by; GSU, System & Distribution Transformers
- Switchgear Bushings:- Segmented by voltage Under 50kV, 50to 150kV and >150kV
- Other bushings; CT's, VT's, Arresters, etc.
The market for each type will be expressed by voltage and by type and material.
The report includes:
- Detailed data on over 150 national markets for HV Insulators and Bushings
- Market sizes (values) and growth rates for all countries, from 2012 to 2016, with forecasts for the
- period 2017 to 2027
- Market Size by end-use for all countries segmented by the categories shown above:-
- Import and export values for the world's major importing and exporting countries, with % shares
- Estimates of sales of the world's leading manufacturers of insulators sales per region
- Production data (by value) for major manufacturing organisations
- Market share data for major manufacturing organisations
- Manufacturers profiles
- Country infrastructure data
Data is presented individually for each of 170 countries and is summarised into 10 geographical regions.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/9m5kr8/the_world_market?w=5
