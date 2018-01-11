ForeScout joins Pentagon's ESI program to accelerate military's use of commercial software, helping defense agencies centralize and expand ForeScout deployments



SAN JOSE, Calif., 2018-01-11 12:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ForeScout Technologies, Inc., a leading Internet of Things (IoT) security company, today announced that the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) awarded the company and its federal partners an enterprise-wide blanket purchase (BPA) agreement through the U.S. military's Enterprise Software Initiative (ESI) program. ForeScout's partners facilitating ESI purchases are Alamo City Engineering Services, Inc., Carahsoft Technology Inc., DLT Solutions, immixTechnology, Inc. and Patriot Technologies, Inc. Eligible agencies can view full award details here: http://www.esi.mil/contentview.aspx?id=926.



This agreement provides the most current commercially available ForeScout products, maintenance and support for DoD, intelligence community and Coast Guard activities worldwide. The products offered through the BPA include ForeScout CounterAct agentless security solutions, Enterprise Manager and Extended Modules for third-party orchestration, as well as ControlFabric Architecture, ForeScout training and ActiveCare support services.



"The Department of Defense has been an IoT pioneer since the military's earliest networked sensors, weapons and vehicle platforms and today runs some of the largest connected device portfolios in the world," said Niels Jensen, senior vice president of U.S. Public Sector Sales at ForeScout. "ForeScout's selection for the ESI program underscores the Pentagon's strategic focus on IoT security and helps validate the proven advantages ForeScout professionals are delivering for DoD customers in demanding environments."



ForeScout helps both defense and civilian federal agencies discover, classify and manage diverse devices and applications arriving on networks via the IoT's explosive growth. This new enterprise-wide ESI award expands on ForeScout's ongoing work to help defense organizations implement the DoD's "Comply-to-Connect" (C2C) framework, which is responsible for protecting IoT devices and traditional IT systems from evolving security threats. Military agencies and their contractor partners already use CounterACT to maintain visibility and control over connected devices under C2C, keeping IT systems in compliance with DoD Chief Information Officer (CIO) security policies and U.S. Cyber Command operational orders.



ForeScout CounterACT offers a powerful, flexible platform that gives comprehensive protection to defense organizations' connected assets - from laptops and ruggedized devices in the field, to IoT gear and networked Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) and operational technology (OT) control systems across bases and shared facilities. CounterACT's agentless technology discovers, classifies and assesses devices. After discovering a device, CounterACT uses a combination of passive and active methods to classify the device according to its type and ownership, then assesses the device's security posture and allows an organization to set policies establishing authorized behaviors.



In DoD deployments, CounterACT seamlessly meets rigorous C2C requirements, including:



-- Network-based discovery and classification of devices -- Redundant manageability and control of devices -- Orchestration with other mandated security technologies, such as the DoD's Host Based Security System (HBSS) and Assured Compliance Assessment Solution (ACAS) - confirming these third-party tools are configured and functioning properly -- Continuous monitoring of connected devices



DoD ESI is an official DoD initiative sponsored by the DoD Chief Information Officer (CIO) to lead in the establishment and management of enterprise commercial, off-the-shelf (COTS) IT agreements, assets and policies. DoD ESI lowers the total cost of ownership across the DoD, Coast Guard and Intelligence Communities for commercial software, IT hardware and services.



