The cryptocurrency market is trading in red amid reports that the South Korean justice department in moving to prepare a bill that would ban trading of the digital currencies on domestic crypto exchanges, according to Reuters.At a press conference, justice minister Park Sang-Ki said, "There are great concerns regarding virtual currencies, and justice ministry is basically preparing a bill to ban cryptocurrency trading through exchanges." (Source: South Korea plans to ban cryptocurrency trading, rattles market, Reuters, January 11, 2018).

