FIBARO System Joins Global IoT Manufacturers

LAS VEGAS, January 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

FIBARO presented 13 integrations compatible with smart home solutions offered by leading global IoT companies including Google, Amazon, Apple, Philips, Yale, Bose, Sonos and Yamaha at its stand at this year's CES trade show.

FIBARO, manufacturer of smart home solutions are becoming increasingly popular, with currently being available in over 100 countries across allsix continents. FIBARO showcased the integration of its system with devices manufactured by the world's leading IoT companies at this year's CES trade show.

Talk to your smart home



The most popular integrations were based on voice-recognizing virtual assistants including Alexa, Siri and Google Home - the latter being the latest addition to FIBARO's portfolio, as the certification process was just finalized at the end of 2017.

All three assistants allow for the verbal control of FIBARO's devices, including selected products offered by other manufacturers which have been connected to a FIBARO home system. Users can give voice commands that turn the lights on and off, adjust a room's temperature, check which doors and windows are currently open, or instruct the FIBARO system to simultaneously perform several similar tasks by simply uttering a pre-defined verbal command.

"Ever since FIBARO was founded, we've firmly believed that the most natural way of controlling all elements of the IoT is human speech. Currently, we're integrating our products with the voice assistants of such companies as Apple, Google and Amazon." - commented FIBARO CEO Maciej Fiedler .

An Intelligent Multimedia Center



FIBARO's system is compatible with devices from such renowned brands as: Bose, Sonos, Yamaha and Russound, as well as - thanks to support from a community of users - those from other manufacturers including: Bang&Oulfsen, Pionieer, Onkyo and Denon, to name a few. FIBARO's system is open to numerous multimedia scenarios, providing a perfect solution for listening to your favorite music. For example, a multimedia system can be programmed to automatically decrease music volume after 10 p.m., to turn itself on along with other devices when watching TV, or to play some calming music in the children's rooms at a certain time of the day.



Open for smart locks

FIBARO is also working with other well-known IoT companies. A smart home can also be fitted with solutions provided by such manufacturers as Yale, Danlock or DSC, ensuring its safety. This is a particularly important feature for those who keep forgetting whether they locked their front door, or if they might have left a window open. Thanks to FIBARO, they have full control over such matters and can control them from any place around the world.

Future integrations

FIBARO is in the process of preparing integrations for more than just single devices. Our R&D department is working on complex integrations with automotive systems - those used in many modern cars. These solutions will allow users to remotely control their smart homes without having to take their hands off the steering wheel.

FIBARO's system will also be integrated with smart home appliances. To that effect, FIBARO is currently engaged in talks with companies including Samsung, Bosch and Siemens. Soon, a smart oven integrated with a smart fridge will help users prepare the best dishes from the ingredients they have available.



Press materials about FIBARO on CES 2018 are available here: https://lion.box.com/v/FIBAROCES18ENG

ABOUT FIBARO

FIBARO is an innovative Polish company whose operations are based around the Internet of Things by providing solutions for building and home automation. In just a few years' time, the FIBARO System has spread throughout 6 continents and over 100 countries, becoming one of the most advanced smart home systems in the world. FIBARO is a system that is entirely created and manufactured in Poland - both the company's head office and manufacturing facility are based in Poznan. FIBARO employs nearly 350 people. The company's mission is to enrich people's lives by providing modern solutions that facilitate a comfortable, friendly and safe home environment.

For more information about our products and company, please visit http://www.fibaro.com.

Press contacts: FIBARO Press Office, Fibaro@mslgroup.com