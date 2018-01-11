DUBLIN, Jan. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "IoT Market in Japan: IoT Use Cases, Players, Market Outlook to 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
Opportunities to see the IoT with newspapers, magazines, news sites are increasing. IoT, which was in the verification experiment stage until 2016, has entered the full-scale introduction stage in all industrial fields in 2017. Similar concepts of IoT have been proposed previously such as ubiquitous computing and M2M.
The Japanese government introduced the idea of a ubiquitous network society by creating "e-Japan strategy" in 2001 and then "u-Japan strategy". Research and development of sensor networks and various IoT related technologies was conducted, and in June 2015, as an important measure of "Japan revitalization strategy 2015", efforts to IoT was proposed.
Three innovations related to sensors, networks, and computing are responsible for IoT's fully-fledged launch. By using inexpensive and quickly available devices, communication technology, IoT platform, cloud server and artificial intelligence, IT users can collect large volumes of various kinds of data in real time and realize different business models by rapid data analysis and processing.
This report analyzes market size and forecasts on Japan's IoT, efforts by the Japanese government, IoT's main communication technology (LPWA), IoT security, IoT use cases, trends and strategies of major companies by sector.
Target Audiences
- IoT device providers
- IoT solution and service providers
- Application developers
- Network service operators
- Datacenter and providers
- Systems integration companies
- Telecom and IT infrastructure suppliers
- Enterprise companies of all type
Report Benefits:
- Identify Japan's IoT Market Size
- Forecast for Japan's IoT market by category
- Understand the current status Japan's IoT
- Understand IoT policy of the Japanese government
- Identify leading IoT vendors in devices, telecom, platforms, software and services
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- Japan's IoT Market Size
- Efforts of Japanese Government
- IoT Communication Technology (LPWA)
- IoT and Security Issues
- IoT Use Cases by Industry
- Major IoT Companies
- IoT Research & Development Trends
Companies Mentioned
- Amazon Data Service Japan
- Fujitsu
- Hitachi
- IBM Japan
- KDDI Corporation
- Kyocera Communications
- Microsoft
- Murata Manufacturing
- NEC
- NTT Communications
- NTT Data
- NTT Docomo
- ROHM
- SORACOM
- Sakura Internet
- Softbank
