EQS-News / 11/01/2018 / 18:48 UTC+8 *TCL Multimedia Awarded at the 2018 International Consumer Electronics Show Unveils Remarkable New X5, C6 and P5 Flagship TV Series * * * Committed to Innovative Technology Presents Cutting-Edge Technologies Including Quantum Dot Display and AI* (11 January 2018, Hong Kong) *TCL Multimedia Technology Holdings Limited *("TCL Multimedia" or the "Group", HKSE stock code: 01070) won the "China Innovation Brand Award" at the 2018 International Consumer Electronics Show ("CES") in Las Vegas, the United States. In addition, its flagship new TV product series X5, C6 and P5 displayed at CES were conferred the "China Innovative Product Award", dispalying the Group's technological innovation-driven enterprise development and converting its technical advantage into an advantage with leading edge products. It demonstrated to global consumers the technological innovative strength of one of China's consumer electronics brands. The 2017-2018 Global Top Brands Award Ceremony, organised by American International Data Group ("IDG"), was also held at CES. TCL has once again clinched three awards including "2017-2018 Top 10 Consumer Electronics Brands," "2017-2018 Global TV Brands Top 15 ," and "2017-2018 Global Top 50 Consumer Electronics Brands", reflecting the strength of the Group's brand. *Committed to Innovative R&D Focus on Cutting-Edge Technology Including Quantum Dot Display and AI* The new TV series X5, C6, and P5 exhibited at the CES are meticulously made based on the users' actual needs to accommodate different consumer groups, with exquisite designs and functions expanded on the core concept of a user-based experience. The products showcased Quantum Dot display technology, artificial intelligence (AI) technology, curved full-screen, high-end aesthetics, and other design highlights. In terms of image quality, the new XESS X5 series applies technologies including primary color Quantum Dot technology, Dolby Vision, HDR imaging technology, Q-quality engine, and four-dimensional scene optimisation to enhance the performance and quality of TV image, enabling a more detailed display with richer color and higher contrast. In terms of sound quality, it features customised premium Harman Kardon speaker with Dolby Atmos(R) immersive sound technology. When it comes to industrial design, the 65-inch X5 on display has a 4.9mm slim body, curved full-screen, 360 integrated design, speaker re-designed based on minimalist design concept and the floating TV stand, reflecting TCL's pursuit of craftsmanship and innovation. The C6 adopts a wide gamut color screen with a rimless full-screen design and supports Dolby Vision. It also features a Harman Kraton speaker supported by Dolby Atmos(R). In terms of appearance, C6 has a unique cylindrical speaker covered by dark gray grill mesh sheet, which highlights its low-key luxury and elegence. The P5 is equipped with 4000R golden curved screen, 5.9mm narrow frame and 7.9mm ultra-slim profile combined with all-in-one design and MEMC technology. The three new product series have further optimised the product mix that better meet the customers' diversified needs, which fully demonstrate TCL's core philosophy that focuses on user experience. At the exhibition, the Group exclusively launched the Quantum Dot Experience Area and the AI Experience Area. The two technologies enable TV products to effectively complement each other in audio-visual quality experience and interactive experience, and further illustrate the future development trend of the home entertainment. It is noteworthy that the X, C, P series products are equipped with AI tool "smart T" developed by TCL which is fully interactive, responds promptly, and creates a strong ecological environment. TCL has conducted in-depth collaboration with the world's top enterprises in setting up an open AI platform to cooperate in the fields of systems, identification, content, and services, so as to apply the world's latest technologies to its products in a swift manner and provide consumers with a better user experience. *Win Market Share in the Mature North American Market Scale New Heights in Global Development* Benefiting from the continuous improvement of product mix, optimisation of channel structure, and overall efficiency improvement brought by the integration of the whole industry chain, the Group achieved its record-high global sales volume of over 23.23 million units in 2017, delivering the strongest growth in five years. The overseas markets continued strong growth in sales, especially in the outstanding performance of the North American market, which recorded more than double growth with a substantial rise of 131.5% year-on-year in sales volume. As one of the first Chinese companies to enter the overseas markets, the Group occupies the leading position in the North American market with its product competitiveness, channel development, and brand promotion. *TCL Multimedia CEO Mr. Wang Cheng* said, "TCL is proactive in deploying the core display technologies, intelligent development, and application, and has the preemption in the industrial transformation. The future of TCL TV will move toward innovation in the three directions of AI, Quantum Dot technology, and large screen. We are committed to providing users with the ultimate experience of products and services, while accelerating the pace of global development. Apart from continuing to consolidate the market shares in the Europe and the US markets, we will persist in expanding emerging markets such as Brazil, India, Russia, and Argentina. The Group will also maintain innovation-driven development, and strive to make new breakthroughs in innovative technologies to establish a comprehensive competitive edge in products and technologies, and lay a solid foundation in the internationalisation and market competitiveness of the brand. " -End-

January 11, 2018