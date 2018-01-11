eSports.Com - a Major eSports Platform is on its Way

HAMBURG, Germany, January 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Market launch with the Bundesliga top match Bayer Leverkusen vs FC Bayern Munich

With an extensive perimeter advertising at the top match of the Bundesliga, Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs FC Bayern Munich on January, 12th 2018 (Kickoff 20.30 CET), eSports.com will officially launch its new platform http://www.esports.com.

The new platform has aspiring goals: eSports.com wants to become the biggest eSports portal in the world. A portal for all those, who call themselves gamers, no matter if they are professionals or beginners. Starting with high quality content, statistics, information about certain events and streaming up until coaching and guides - every important information will be found on eSports.com. Starting in the second quarter of 2018, eSports.com will also be one of the first news portals on the planet, on which gamers can send in content as well - and can earn money with it in a transparent way.

There are already existing cooperations, such as with the appstore Overwolf (http://www.overwolf.com), handball top club THW Kiel and the Celebrity Darts World Championship, hosted by German television station ProSieben - more details and arrangements will be announced in the coming weeks.

The official currency of eSports.com is the ERT ("Esports Reward Token"), a crypto token, which can be directly acquired on http://www.esports.com and which is now tradeable, after a successful ICO ("Initial Coin Offering"), on the cryptocurrency exchanges Coinexchange (http://www.coinexchange.io) and C-Cex (http://www.c-cex.com).

Aided by their new platform, the eSports.com Team wants to professionalize the fast growing world of eSports and make eSports a renowned sport worldwide. Stay tuned.

About eSports.com

