

Greece's unemployment rate dropped marginally in October, after remaining stable in the previous month, data from the Hellenic Statistical Authority showed Thursday.



The seasonally adjusted jobless rate edged down to 20.7 percent in October from 20.7 percent in September, which was revised up from 20.5 percent.



In the corresponding month last year, the rate was 23.3 percent.



Unemployment totaled 0.99 million in October. The number of unemployed decreased by 123,054 from previous year and by 4,528 from September.



The youth unemployment rate, which applies to the 15 to 24 age group, came in at 20.7 percent in October versus 23.3 percent in the same month of 2016.



