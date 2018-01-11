Global Elevators and Escalators Market Set for Robust Growth with a CAGR of 6.37% Forecast by 2022

DUBLIN, Jan. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Elevators and Escalators Market - By Product Type, By Technology, By Business Type, By End User: Analysis By Company, By Country, By Region (2012-2022)" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Over the recent years, the global elevators & escalators industry has gone through rapid transition supported by the advancement in technologies and increasing construction of skyscrapers catering to the fast paced vertical expansion of the cities. The elevators & escalators market has grown significantly due to rapid urbanization and construction of high rise buildings particularly in emerging economies.



Globally, the growth in the elevators and escalators market is driven by increasing population in metropolitan cities, rising disposable incomes, increasing investment in public infrastructure and high demand for affordable house. Additionally, a significant number of elevators and escalators with the age of 20 years and above in developed economies coupled with changing regulations & safety codes and growing preference for energy efficient elevators are anticipated to impel the elevators & escalators market particularly in modernization segment.



According to this latest research, the global market is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 6.37% during 2017-2022, chiefly driven by rapid construction in emerging economies in Asia-Pacific and Middle East Countries.



Among the regions, Asia-Pacific is predicted to advance at the highest rate, mainly driven by robust economic growth, increasing demand for affordable homes in metropolitan cities, rising middle class economy etc. China and India are predicted to advance at the highest rate driven by high rapid urbanization growth and rising economy.



Scope of the Report



Global Market (Actual Period: 2012-2016, Forecast Period: 2017-2022)

Elevators & Escalators Market By Product Type (Elevators, Escalators)

By Technology (Electric, Hydraulic)

By Business Type (New Installations, Maintenance, Modernization)

By End User (Residential, Commercial, Hospitality, Others)

Regional Markets - North America, Europe, Latin America, Middle East, Asia-Pacific and ROW

Country Analysis - U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Spain, Italy, China, India, Japan, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Brazil, Mexico

Other Report Highlights

Market Dynamics - Trends, Drivers, Challenges

Company Analysis - Otis Elevator Company, Schindler Holding Ltd., KONE Corporation, thyssenkrupp Elevator Technology, Hitachi, Ltd., FUJITEC CO., LTD., Shanghai Mitsubishi Elevator Co. Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Methodology

2. Executive Summary

3. Strategic Recommendation

4. Global Elevators & Escalators Market

5. Global Elevators and Escalators Market: Growth and Forecast

6. North America Elevators and Escalators Market: An Analysis

7. North America Elevators and Escalators Market: Country Analysis (U.S., Canada)

8. Europe Elevators and Escalators Market: An Analysis

9. Europe Elevators and Escalators Market: Country Analysis (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain)

10. Asia-Pacific Elevators and Escalators Market: An Analysis

11. Asia-Pacific Elevators and Escalators Market: Country Analysis (China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific,)

12. Middle East Elevators and Escalators Market: An Analysis

13. Middle East Elevators and Escalators Market: Country Analysis (Saudi Arabia., U.A.E., Rest of Middle East)

14. Latin America Elevators and Escalators Market: An Analysis

15. Latin America Elevators and Escalators Market: Country Analysis (Brazil., Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

16. ROW Elevators and Escalators Market: An Analysis

17. Market Dynamics

18. Market Restraints

19. Market Trends

20. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

21. SWOT Analysis

22. Competitive Landscape



Companies Mentioned



FUJITEC Co., Ltd.

Hitachi, Ltd.

KONE Corporation

Otis Elevator Company

Schindler Holding Ltd.

Shanghai Mitsubishi Elevator Co. Ltd.

Thyssenkrupp Elevator Technology

