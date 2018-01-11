Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Chelverton Small Companies Dividend Trust PLC (SDV) Net Asset Value 11-Jan-2018 / 11:04 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Chelverton Small Companies Dividend Trust PLC The Company announces: Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 31/12/2017) of GBP59.41m Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 31/12/2017) of GBP46.65m The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 31/12/2017 was: Number of shares in issue: Per Ordinary share (bid 262.43p 17,775,000 price) - including unaudited current period revenue* Per Ordinary share (bid 257.59p price) - excluding current period revenue* Ordinary share price 262.63p Premium / (Discount) to 0.07% NAV Ordinary shares have an undated life ZDP share 136.54p 9,349,000 ZDP share price 138.00p Premium to NAV 1.07% ZDP shares are held in a subsidiary and have a redemption date of 08/01/2018 *Current period revenue covers the period 01/05/2016 to 31/12/2017 Name of company % of portfolio 1 Diversified Gas & Oil Plc Ordinary 1p 2.69 2 DiscoverIE Group Plc GBp 5 2.53 3 Galliford Try Plc Ordinary 50p 2.20 4 StatPro Group Plc Ordinary 1p 2.15 5 Jarvis Securities Plc Ordinary 1p 2.10 6 Alumasc Group (The) Plc Ordinary 12.5p 2.08 7 Gattaca Plc Common GBp1 2.04 8 Belvoir Lettings Plc Ordinary 2.01 9 McColl's Retail Group Plc Ordinary 0.1p 1.99 10 Numis Corporation Plc Ordinary 5p 1.95 11 Marston's Plc Ordinary 7.375p 1.92 12 Amino Technologies Plc GBp 1 1.92 13 Connect Group Plc Ordinary 5p 1.86 14 Polar Capital Holdings Plc GBp 2.5 1.83 15 Strix Group Plc GBp 1 1.74 16 Mucklow (A&J) Group Plc REIT 25p 1.71 17 Ramsdens Holdings Plc Ordinary 1.66 18 Curtis Banks Group Plc GBp0.5 1.65 19 De La Rue Plc Ordinary 44.868p 1.64 20 Severfield Plc Ordinary 2.5p 1.64 ISIN: GB0006615826 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SDV LEI Code: 213800DAF47EJ2HT4P78 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 5091 End of Announcement EQS News Service 644657 11-Jan-2018

