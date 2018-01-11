sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 11.01.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 575 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

157,00  Euro		+0,20
+0,13 %
WKN: A1JWVX ISIN: US30303M1027 Ticker-Symbol: FB2A 
Aktie:
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
S&P 500
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
FACEBOOK INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
FACEBOOK INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
156,80
156,94
14:04
156,80
157,00
14:04
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
EGAIN CORPORATION
EGAIN CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
EGAIN CORPORATION4,52+5,12 %
FACEBOOK INC157,00+0,13 %