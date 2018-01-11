Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

DGAP-Media / 2018-01-11 / 12:12 Frankfurt am Main, 11/1/2018 _- _The Maltese subsidiary of the Cologne-based fintech start-up nextmarkets GmbH (www.nextmarkets.com [1]), which is part of the FinLab AG portfolio _(WKN 121806, ISIN DE0001218063, ticker_ A7A.GR)has obtained approval to operate as a securities trading bank. The company's internal banking unit will provide a full range of financial services within the European Economic Area. Subject to some formal processes, nextmarket's customers will be able to open accounts during the first quarter of 2018 and take full advantage of the benefits the innovative nextmarkets app offers using real money. nextmarkets has developed an innovative trading platform that allows private investors to see market analysis from more than a dozen trading and investment professionals in real time and, if they want, follow up on it using their own accounts. Given the fact that, statistically speaking, 80 percent of all private investors incur stock market losses owing to their lack of knowledge and irrational choices, nextmarkets sees an enormous market problem that needs to be addressed. With nextmarkets' Curated Investing approach, private investors actively involved in their investment decisions are no longer left to their own devices, and instead receive guidance from professionals, some of whom have been trading professionally on the markets for more than 25 years. Not only does the user get real-time advice from experts, he also sees a direct monetary benefit, since it's easy to follow the transactions that result from the market analyses. As Manuel Heyden, founder and CEO of nextmarkets points out: "In essence, we are revolutionizing the entire market for investment research. In the past, bank research departments generated PDFs that they sent to their retail client departments, which then passed them along to clients. With nextmarkets, analyses are displayed on my smartphone via Push in real time as soon as they're created, like in a webinar, and I can execute any transactions that potentially result from them via swipe at a fraction of the cost. With our banking license, we can now serve as an all-in-one provider for the entire vertical value chain." In total, around 200 analyses are published each month in asset classes that include equities, indices, currencies, commodities and bonds. And in a few weeks, crypto currencies will also be added. Plus, nextmarkets is also close to launching several innovations in the crypto sector as well. _"nextmarkets has developed an impressive platform and we are pleased to have obtained our own securities trading license so that clients will now be able to take advantage of the opportunities the app offers using real money," _emphasizes FinLab executive Stefan Schütze. *About nextmarkets GmbH:* nextmarkets GmbH is a German fintech company that seeks to help private investors take a more sustainable, better informed approach in their investment and trading decisions. Users can receive coaching from more than a dozen successful stock market professionals in real time and follow up on their analyses. A unique worldwide technology that goes under the name "Curated Investing" was developed for this purpose. nextmarkets, with offices in Cologne and Malta, has the backing of leading venture capitalists like Peter Thiel, Falk Strascheg and the publicly listed company FinLab AG. Press contact: nextmarkets GmbH press@nextmarkets.com Phone: +49 (0) 221 99 96 95 - 50 *About FinLab AG:* Stock market listed company FinLab AG (WKN 121806 / ISIN DE0001218063 / ticker symbol: A7A.GR) is one of the first and largest company builders and investors focused on the Financial Services Technologies ("FinTech") sector. FinLab focuses on developing German FinTech startups and providing venture capital for their financial needs, whereby in each case the aim is a long-term participation and ongoing support of the investment. FinLab also invests globally, as part of venture rounds, in FinTech companies, primarily in the USA and Asia. Press contact: FinLab AG investor-relations@finlab.de Phone: +49 69 719 12 80 0 End of Media Release Issuer: FinLab AG Key word(s): Enterprise 2018-01-11 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Language: English Company: FinLab AG Grüneburgweg 18 60322 Frankfurt/Main Germany Phone: +49 (0)69 719 12 80 - 0 Fax: +49 (0)69 719 12 80 - 011 E-mail: investore-relations@finlab.de Internet: www.finlab.de ISIN: DE0001218063 WKN: 121806

