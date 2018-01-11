EXCHANGE NOTICE, 11 JANUARY 2018 SUBSCRIPTION RIGHTS



ENDOMINES AB: SUBSCRIPTION RIGHT OF THE SHARE ISSUE



The subscription rights of the share issue of Endomines AB will be traded as of 12 January 2018.



Identifiers of the subscription rights:



Trading code: ENDOMU0118 ISIN code: SE0010740639 Orderbook id: 147905 Market Segment: OMX HEL Equity rights / 63 Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table / 230 MIC: XHEL Subscription period: 12 January 2018 - 26 January 2018 Trading starts: 12 January 2018 Last trading day: 22 January 2018



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260



* * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * *



TIEDOTE, 11.1.2018 MERKINTÄOIKEUDET



ENDOMINES AB: OSAKEANNIN MERKINTÄOIKEUS



Endomines AB:n osakeannin merkintäoikeudet otetaan kaupankäynnin kohteeksi 12.1.2018 alkaen.



Merkintäoikeuden perustiedot:



Kaupankäyntitunnus: ENDOMU0118 ISIN-koodi: SE0010740639 id: 147905 Segmentti: OMX HEL Equity rights / 63 Tikkivälitaulukko: MiFID II tick size table / 230 MIC: XHEL Merkintäaika: 12.1.2018 - 26.1.2018 Kaupankäynti alkaa: 12.1.2018 Viimeinen kaupankäyntipäivä: 22.1.2018



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260