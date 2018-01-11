EXCHANGE NOTICE, 11 JANUARY 2018 SHARES



ENDOMINES AB: NEW SHARES



A maximum of 20 972 550 new shares (ENDOMN0118) of the share issue of Endomines AB will be traded as new shares as of 12 January 2018.



Identifiers of the new shares:



Trading code: ENDOMN0118 ISIN code: SE0010740647 Orderbook id: 147916 Market Segment: OMX HEL Equities intraday cross CCP / 201 Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table / 230 MIC: XHEL Trading starts: 12 January 2018



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260



TIEDOTE, 11.1.2018 OSAKKEET



ENDOMINES AB: UUDET OSAKKEET



Endomines AB:n osakeannin uudet osakkeet (ENDOMN0118), enintään 20 972 550 kappaletta, otetaan kaupankäynnin kohteeksi omana lajinaan 12.1.2018 alkaen.



Väliaikaisten osakkeiden perustiedot:



Kaupankäyntitunnus: ENDOMN0118 ISIN-koodi: SE0010740647 id: 147916 Segmentti: OMX HEL Equities intraday cross CCP / 201 Tikkivälitaulukko: MiFID II tick size table / 230 MIC: XHEL Kaupankäynti alkaa: 12.1.2018



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260