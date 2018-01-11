

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Investors might be reacting to economic reports on weekly jobless claims and producer price index on Thursday. Early trends from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open higher.



Asian shares closed mostly down, while European shares are trading in the red. As of 6.25 am ET, the Dow futures were up 26 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 3.00 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were gaining 6.75 points.



U.S. stocks closed modestly lower. The Dow dipped 16.67 points or 0.1 percent to 25,369.13, the Nasdaq edged down 10.01 points or 0.1 percent to 7,153.57 and the S&P 500 slipped 3.06 points or 0.1 percent to 2,748.23.



On the economic front, the Labor Department's Jobless Claims for the week will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for 245K, compared to 250K in the prior week.



The Labor Department's Producer Price Index or PPI for December will be published at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for 0.2 percent compared to 0.4 percent a month ago.



The Energy Information Administration or EIA's Natural Gas Report for the week will be released at 10.30 am ET. The weekly change in the previous week was a deficit of 206 bcf.



10-year Treasury inflation-indexed securities or TIPS auction will be held at 11.00 am ET, while 30-year bond auction will be held at 1.00 pm ET.



The Fed Balance Sheet for the week will be released at 4.30 pm ET. The prior week level was $4.444 trillion.



The Fed's Money Supply for the week will be released at 4.30 pm ET. The M2 weekly change was a deficit of $19.5 billion.



New York Federal Reserve Bank President William Dudley will deliver keynote remarks at the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association 'U.S. Economic Outlook: What's In Store For 2018' event in New York, with Q&A at 3.30 pm ET.



The Treasury Budget for December will be published at 2.00 pm ET. The economic analysts are looking for consensus of a deficit of $36. billion.



In the corporate sector, Bayer AG said it has reduced its direct interest in Covestro AG, a Bayer spin off formed in 2015, to 14.2 percent from 24.6 percent, selling a total of 21 million shares at a price of 86.25 euros per share.



Marks & Spencer Group Plc reported that its third-quarter group revenues edged down 0.1 percent from last year to 3.17 billion pounds. Total UK revenues increased 1.1 percent to 2.86 billion pounds with 3.6 percent growth in food sales, despite 2.3 percent drop in clothing & Home. UK like-for-like revenues dropped 1.4 percent with lower food, and clothing & home revenues.



International revenues fell 9.8 percent to 309 million pounds, reflecting the completion of the planned closure of owned stores in loss-making markets.



Most Asian stocks fell on Thursday, reacting to President Donald Trump's plan to pull the U.S. out of the North American Free Trade Agreement and China's intention to slow or halt purchases of U.S. Treasuries.



China's Shanghai Composite index rose 0.10 percent to 3,425.34, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index closed up 46.67 points or 0.15 percent at 31,120. Japanese shares ended modestly lower, hit by weak cues from Wall Street and a strong yen. The Nikkei average dropped 77.77 points or 0.33 percent to 23,710.43 while the broader Topix index closed 0.21 percent lower at 1,888.09.



Australian shares fell for a second consecutive session after U.S. stocks snapped a six-session winning streak on Wednesday amid jitters over rising bond yields. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index dropped 29.10 points or 0.48 percent to 6,067.60 while the broader All Ordinaries index closed 29.70 points or 0.48 percent lower at 6,176.20.



European shares are trading mostly down. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is down 2.80 points or 0.05 percent, the German DAX is losing 27.29 points or 0.21 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is slipping 1.35 points or 0.01 percent and the Swiss Market Index is climbing 4.58 points or 0.05 percent.



The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is down 0.12 percent.



