Donnerstag, 11.01.2018

Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
11.01.2018 | 13:01
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Global PD-1/PD-L1 Inhibitors Market Report 2017 Featuring Keytruda, Tecentriq, Imfinzi & Bavencio

DUBLIN, Jan. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "PD-1/PD-L1 Inhibitors: The First Major Wave of Immuno-Oncology" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Since Opdivo (nivolumab; Bristol-Myers Squibb/Ono Pharmaceutical) first gained Japanese regulatory approval for the treatment of metastatic melanoma in July 2014, programmed death-1/programmed death-ligand 1 (PD-1/PD-L1) inhibitors have grown to become the leading class of immunotherapies in oncology worldwide.

Sales of the PD-1/PD-L1 therapy class have grown from $84m in 2014 to $6,292m in 2016, with five PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitors currently approved across a variety of tumor indications. Despite the success of these products, developers continue to face clinical and commercial challenges. Nonetheless, the broad applicability and strong initial success of PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitors in oncology means that companies are actively seeking ways to differentiate their products and increase their market share.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Overview of the current immuno-oncology market

  • Ongoing developments in the PD-1/PD-L1 therapy space

2 Opdivo (nivolumab; Bristol-Myers Squibb/Ono Pharmaceutical)

  • Keytruda (pembrolizumab; Merck & Co)
  • Tecentriq (atezolizumab; Roche/Chugai)
  • Imfinzi (durvalumab; AstraZeneca)
  • Bavencio (avelumab; Merck KGaA/Pfizer)

3 Challenges with PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitor development and treatment

4 An examination of:

  • Non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC)
  • Bladder cancer

5 Looking forward: the future of immuno-oncology

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/45xg6b/global_pd1pdl1?w=5

© 2018 PR Newswire