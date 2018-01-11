Global PD-1/PD-L1 Inhibitors Market Report 2017 Featuring Keytruda, Tecentriq, Imfinzi & Bavencio

DUBLIN, Jan. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Since Opdivo (nivolumab; Bristol-Myers Squibb/Ono Pharmaceutical) first gained Japanese regulatory approval for the treatment of metastatic melanoma in July 2014, programmed death-1/programmed death-ligand 1 (PD-1/PD-L1) inhibitors have grown to become the leading class of immunotherapies in oncology worldwide.

Sales of the PD-1/PD-L1 therapy class have grown from $84m in 2014 to $6,292m in 2016, with five PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitors currently approved across a variety of tumor indications. Despite the success of these products, developers continue to face clinical and commercial challenges. Nonetheless, the broad applicability and strong initial success of PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitors in oncology means that companies are actively seeking ways to differentiate their products and increase their market share.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Overview of the current immuno-oncology market

Ongoing developments in the PD-1/PD-L1 therapy space

2 Opdivo (nivolumab; Bristol-Myers Squibb/Ono Pharmaceutical)

Keytruda (pembrolizumab; Merck & Co)

Tecentriq (atezolizumab; Roche/Chugai)

Imfinzi (durvalumab; AstraZeneca)

Bavencio (avelumab; Merck KGaA/Pfizer)

3 Challenges with PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitor development and treatment



4 An examination of:

Non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC)

Bladder cancer

5 Looking forward: the future of immuno-oncology



