Global PD-1/PD-L1 Inhibitors Market Report 2017 Featuring Keytruda, Tecentriq, Imfinzi & Bavencio

Jan. 11, 2018
The "PD-1/PD-L1 Inhibitors: The First Major Wave of Immuno-Oncology" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
Since Opdivo (nivolumab; Bristol-Myers Squibb/Ono Pharmaceutical) first gained Japanese regulatory approval for the treatment of metastatic melanoma in July 2014, programmed death-1/programmed death-ligand 1 (PD-1/PD-L1) inhibitors have grown to become the leading class of immunotherapies in oncology worldwide.
Sales of the PD-1/PD-L1 therapy class have grown from $84m in 2014 to $6,292m in 2016, with five PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitors currently approved across a variety of tumor indications. Despite the success of these products, developers continue to face clinical and commercial challenges. Nonetheless, the broad applicability and strong initial success of PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitors in oncology means that companies are actively seeking ways to differentiate their products and increase their market share.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Overview of the current immuno-oncology market
- Ongoing developments in the PD-1/PD-L1 therapy space
2 Opdivo (nivolumab; Bristol-Myers Squibb/Ono Pharmaceutical)
- Keytruda (pembrolizumab; Merck & Co)
- Tecentriq (atezolizumab; Roche/Chugai)
- Imfinzi (durvalumab; AstraZeneca)
- Bavencio (avelumab; Merck KGaA/Pfizer)
3 Challenges with PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitor development and treatment
4 An examination of:
- Non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC)
- Bladder cancer
5 Looking forward: the future of immuno-oncology
