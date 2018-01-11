The solution simplifies the implementation of better data governance processes to support contact centers in their efforts to comply with the requirements of the regulation

NICE (Nasdaq:NICE) today announced the release of the GDPR Compliance Center, its groundbreaking mission-specific solution for meeting the requirements of the European Union's new General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) in the contact center. The NICE solution streamlines the implementation of mechanisms for the adequate processing of private data recorded in order to achieve greater transparency.

The GDPR (Regulation EU 2016/679), which will be implemented on the 25th of May 2018, is the most significant and broad reform to data protection law in 20 years, with impact globally on all organizations processing EU subjects data. Organizations who fail to comply will be subjected to large fines.

Designed to provide actionable intelligence for proactive and corrective action aligned with the principles of the GDPR, NICE's solution offers a one-of-a-kind answer to the challenges faced by organizations globally in their efforts to comply with the regulation. This is done by simplifying the implementation of a "privacy by design" approach, through the monitoring of their data governance practices.

NICE GDPR Compliance Center includes dedicated dashboards that monitor data governance processes and notify users on potential breach or vulnerabilities. It also comprises Do-It-Yourself capabilities to promptly and securely satisfy the request of their customers to exercise their "right to be forgotten" and "right to access" or data portability. Based on NICE's market-leading Engage recording solution, this tailored GDPR compliance offering, also allows for the recording and verification of customer consent to ensure that no sensitive data is stored. Furthermore, it addresses the security aspects of the regulation with sophisticated media encryption, dedicated anonymization processes and authorization controls, to ensure that access to sensitive data is strictly limited.

A specific GDPR oriented component of the NICE Compliance Center platform, the new offering supports a wide array of solutions for record keeping, PCI DSS, MiFID II consumer protection and privacy regulations, including HIPAA, SEC-17, CFPB, and more.

Miki Migdal, President of the Enterprise Product Group for NICE:

"As privacy becomes a customer experience differentiator, and driven by the risk of heavy fines, complying with GDPR is a huge concern for our customers worldwide. NICE GDPR Compliance Center offers a unique solution that leverages our market-leading recording and analytics technologies to ensure companies can easily meet the new regulatory requirements. With the best-of-breed NICE compliance software at their fingertips, IT teams, contact center agents and compliance officers alike can rest assured they are fully prepared ahead of the changes GDPR is set to bring about."

